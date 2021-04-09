Innovatrics brings liveness checks and biometric mobile access to two new partners

Innovatrics announced two new biometrics partnerships this week, respectively with Brazilian anti-fraud platform CredDefense, and with Slovak health insurance provider Vseobecna zdravotna poistovna (VSZP).

The first collaboration will see Innovatrics provide CredDefense with biometric liveness checks, which will be integrated within the CredDefense app.

According to CredDefense CEO, José Luis Volpini, the move will help bring stronger anti-fraud measures to Brazil.

“Innovatrics is one of the few in the world to have iBeta and ISO 30107-3A certification. In Brazil, there is still no locally developed proof of life technology with these certifications,” he explained.

“There is a very high demand for anti-fraud solutions, and we have to offer the most secure ones to our customers,” Volpini added. “This proof of life works as a vaccine against fraudsters’ actions, especially with the current growth in online transactions,” he explained.

Innovatrics is anticipating biometrics growth of more than 20 percent annually by 2027 in Latin America, according to the announcement.

Insurer adopts selfie biometrics

The second partnership announced by Innovatrics will allow VSZP customers to register for mobile access via Innovatrics’s face biometrics. VSZP is the largest health insurance provider in Slovakia, Innovatrics says.

Before the update, registration was performed via grid card or by visiting a physical branch.

Now, however, customers will be able to create an account with VSZP by simply taking a photo of their ID and a selfie for biometric comparison. The data will then be sent to the Slovak central registry of the Ministry of Interior for verification.

“We’ve increased convenience and security of our mobile app, with facial biometrics providing the extra reliability and security of the login process,” explained VSZP CEO Richard Strapko.

The solution is based on the Digital Onboarding Toolkit, Innovatrics flagship platform for facial recognition and verification, liveness check, and AI-driven OCR.

