Innovatrics SmartFace biometric processing speed reaches 25X faster than real-time

Innovatrics’ face biometrics platform is now capable of processing video 25 times faster than it would take to watch the it, the company says.

The faster than real-time processing capability of Innovatrics’ SmartFace Platform can accelerate post-event investigations and biometric identification, and make the technology useful for highly time sensitive applications. Traditional methods of video footage review are not only time-consuming and laborious, the company argues, but any review system that would take several hours to review camera footage from around an amusement park in the event of a missing child will not be of practical use.

Investigation speed can also be increased by Innovatrics’ biometric platform through processing multiple video files simultaneously.

The platform’s face-grouping feature can be used to quickly gather information such as when an individual enters and leaves a scene, and SmartFace can be implemented to match faces against a watchlist or an ABIS database.

SmartFace can deliver high-speed biometric video processing, along with face mask and pedestrian detection features, through easy integration with access control systems, the company says. Pedestrian detection was added to SmartFace, along with body part detection, earlier this year.

Innovatrics also recently scored high marks in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Biometric Technology Rally.

