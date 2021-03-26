Innovatrics enhances biometric platform with pedestrian and body part detection

Improving real-time surveillance capabilities

Innovatrics has added pedestrian and body part detection to its SmartFace biometric platform for anonymous, real-time detection and tracking.

The new biometric features are designed to detect and track masked persons in public settings or restricted areas, and can count individuals without using face detection, thus preserving individuals’ privacy.

From a technical standpoint, SmartFace’s pedestrian detection capabilities can recognize people from as little as 20 pixels, and in crowds up to 1,000 distinct individuals.

The new body parts detection feature works through API models and notifications and can recognize the position of 18 human joints, as well as whether the joint is left or right.

This allows the system to identify human poses, which estimation can be used in a variety of scenarios, including events detection and crime prevention.

Together with SmartFace’s new biometric capabilities, Innovatrics has also introduced a web-based feedback display app for tablets and smartphones.

The application turns the mobile device into a module that can be placed next to each SmartFace entry point to provide instant feedback, including welcoming authorized individuals, send alerts when the user is not wearing a face mask, and inform the person if access is denied.

Wit the new features, SmartFace can improve business and healthcare operations and strengthen security for multiple use cases, according to the announcement.

Innovatrics has been quite active this month, placing among performance leaders in the latest DHS Biometric Technology Rally, and discussing the recent success of its biometric solutions in Latin America.

