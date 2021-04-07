RealNetworks updates liveness on SAFR face biometrics platform

RealNetworks has updated its facial recognition platform SAFR with passive biometric liveness checks for Version 3.4.

The biometric platform’s upgrade introduces new rapid anti-spoofing capabilities with an improved AI-powered liveness detection feature.

“The new version of SAFR adds significant new levels of security for access control, whether it is authentication for physical access or validation of a person’s identity for eKYC purposes,” commented Eric Hess, senior director of product management at SAFR.

According to RealNetworks, SAFR can now verify that a person is in front of a camera utilizing its algorithms within 0.3 seconds, and at a True Positive Rate of 95.27 percent.

The system can consequently detect and avoid spoofing attacks, for example, of malicious actors trying to bypass the facial recognition security system by presenting a photo or video clip in front of the camera.

Moreover, SAFR 3.4 also enables security personnel to automatically receive alerts whenever a biometric spoofing or fraudulent authentication attempt is detected both in-app and via SMS

Specific thresholds for liveness can also be set up, to customize levels of security according to individual cases.

The SAFR platform is compatible with most IP cameras, allowing for quick deployment within existing data and network systems.

“SAFR’s passive, AI-based approach, works with 2D RGB video streams, supports BYOD- (bring your own device) based engagements and dramatically lowers the costs and complexities associated with hardware based solution,” Hess concluded.

The platform has recently been deployed to support a biometric gambling safety program in South Australia.

