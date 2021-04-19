Telpo sees access control as key market for F10 biometric terminal, demonstrates at Sekurica 2021

The face biometric access control terminal launched by Telpo with a large video display for a range of applications has become a top recommendation of the company to clients seeking touchless smart access control capabilities, according to an announcement.

The Telpo F10 terminal was one of several new biometric products launched by the company towards the end of 2020, and provides a 10-inch screen which enables picture playback in the lower portion of the screen and identity information to be displayed in the upper part.

The terminal provides matching accuracy of up to 99.5 percent with 30,000 faces of any skin color in only 0.1 seconds, according to the announcement, with support for various lighting environments and waterproof durability for outdoor use.

Since its release, Telpo has found the multiple verification methods possible with the F10, including facial recognition and RFID, along with its built-in intercom technology make it suitable for a diverse range of access control scenarios. The terminal also fits with a highly expandable system which could integrate body temperature screening, mask detection, email alerts, digital health pass verification and other capabilities.

The F10 can be installed with an adjustable capture angle and various installation methods to suit different application scenes and people of different heights, the company says.

Demonstrates live at Sekurica 2021

The company’s facial recognition devices were on display at the recent 2021 Sekurica event in Moscow to showcase its technologies for pandemic recovery, including contactless biometric identification, mask detection and temperature measurement.

Sekurica is the largest security trade fair in Russia, and notable as an offline international exhibition. The event was held April 13 to 16, with Telpo demonstrating the F6, F8 and F10 face biometric terminals from its Smartface series for attendees.

Both domestic Russian and foreign attendees responded with great interest to Telpo’s facial recognition solutions, the company says.

