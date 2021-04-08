Zwipe partners with fintech to supply Pay ONE biometrics for payment cards in France and Benelux

Zwipe’s biometric payment card technology has been selected by French payment solutions provider be ys Pay (pronounced ‘be wise’) to power fingerprint-enabled payment cards to the French, Belgian, Luxembourg and Dutch markets.

The partnership will allow be ys Pay customers to issue cards based on Zwipe Pay ONE biometrics, and the partners plan to jointly engage issuers beginning in the second quarter of 2021 with the aim of launching pilots in the second half of the year.

Be ys is a fintech provider with a presence on three continents and more than three thousand employees, according to the announcement. It specializes in mass processing, storage and security of sensitive data and digital identity. The company has operated in France’s health sector for more than 20 years, and has recently expanded to serve legal professionals, landlords, banks, and international enterprises. The company operates its own data center in France and is a Qualified Trust Services Provider.

“Biometric payment cards represent the future, particularly in this period of health crisis since the payment transactions will be completely contact free,” states be ys Pay President Mirko Koscina. “These cards will provide added security and convenience to consumers. As for the financial institutions, those who make use of this solution will stand to gain significantly in the long term.”

“We are delighted that be ys Pay is introducing Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payment cards in strategic markets, such as France and the Benelux. Thanks to be ys Pay’s network of banking customers, this collaboration will further strengthen our ability to offer a contactless payment experience for cardholders and issuers in Europe,” said André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

Zwipe has been rapidly signing up partners to use its Pay ONE biometric payment card solution, most recently Indian card manufacturer KL Hi-Tech, and an analyst recently called the technology a “trump card” in the emerging consumer market.

