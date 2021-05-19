Biometric boarding, screening and ID arrive at airports in South Korea, Guyana, US, and France

Shaping the future of aviation travel and security

Several institutions and companies around the world have unveiled new biometric solutions this week to facilitate the return to air travel.

First on the list is South Korea, where NH NongHyup Bank launched a novel boarding service via mobile applications that utilizes palm vein biometrics, The Korea Herald reports.

After registering in one of the bank’s local branches, customers will then be able to take flights domestically, via a contactless biometric boarding process at Gimpo International Airport, Jeju International Airport, and Gimhae Airport.

According to the bank, the new onboarding process would be the first of its kind in the country allowing registration of biometric information for travel outside of airports.

The biometric service can be utilized by everyone aged 20 and above. It will reportedly be extended to the country’s other domestic airports later this year.

Banks have long been considered a major stakeholder group for digital ID, with the potential to play a more active role.

CJIA to deploy $400M worth of screening equipment

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timehri, Guyana will be upgraded with the deployment of $400 million worth of screening equipment, including face recognition cameras.

The move, reported by News Room Guyana, was confirmed by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Saturday.

The new equipment, which will reportedly feature biometrics and other state-of-the-art technologies, was funded by CJIA, together with the Government of Guyana.

It will include a checked luggage scanner, various hand luggage scanners, and a portable explosive and narcotics trace detector, together with an L3 ProVision scanner with Automatic Target Detection, and a number of facial recognition cameras.

The deployment of the novel screening equipment is intended to reduce the effects of narco-trafficking at the main port of entry.

Simplified Arrival program launched at Charlotte Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced the expansion of its Simplified Arrival program to include the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

“CBP is expanding the use of facial biometrics at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to provide travelers a safe, touchless international arrival process that further secures and modernizes air travel,” explained Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte.

The new biometric system was developed to automate the manual document checks that are already in place at the U.S. Border, as well as to enable a touchless solution that increases safety standards when traveling.

It is reportedly 98 percent accurate and can identify individuals in a few seconds. In addition, CBP confirmed that foreigners who have traveled to the U.S. before may no longer need to provide fingerprints, as the Simplified Arrival biometric system will be enough to verify their identity.

“Our valuable partnership with CLT continues to enhance the travel experience,” Chastain said. “In addition, CBP looks forward to partnering with stakeholders at other international ports of entry across N.C. to implement Simplified Arrival.”

The system deployment will also take into consideration privacy concerns, with CBP clarifying that photos of U.S. citizens will be deleted within 12 hours, while those of “most foreign nationals” will be stored in a secure Department of Homeland Security system.

Telos ID calls for shared definition of Digital Identity for travel

Executives from Telos ID called for a shared definition of digital identity to be adopted across the travel industry and government.

Writing in Homeland Security Today, Kyle Scott, VP of Strategy and Digital Identity, Dawn Lucini, VP of Aviation Security, and Nathan Lefebvre, program manager of Digital Identity in Transportation shared their views on the use of biometrics for travel.

According to the Telos ID team, the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Transportation Systems Integration Facility is doing an excellent job in analyzing the new technologies that enhance security and reduce passenger friction in airports.

These include kiosks, automated screening technologies, touchless biometric scanners, mobile applications, and more.

However, the executives also warned that the definition of digital identity can change depending on different factors and scenarios, and it is important that both government and companies in the travel industry share the same one.

To do this, ‘trust’ would be the key. Trust intended as a biometrically identified identity, which is resilient to online and other types of fraud, and that can be shared among different airports and countries for the benefit of all transportation stakeholders.

Telos recently reached 90 airports using its biometric background checking service.

Business France to participate in Dubai Airport Show 2021

Business France delegates will participate in the latest Airport Show organized by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

At the event, La French Fab — an industrial consortium launched in 2017 by Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy and Finance — will showcase many innovative solutions for travel.

These will include Ground Support Equipment (GSE), air traffic detection and tracking devices, biometric airport access control, and more.

Airport Show 2021 will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) between 24 and 26 May, and will showcase the best of biometric and other technologies in the field of airport innovation.

