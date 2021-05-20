Dermalog applies multi-modal biometrics expertise to flexible access control solution

Dermalog earned a reputation for pioneering fingerprint biometrics with its Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), fingerprint and document scanners, which are used in government systems all over the world. The company has since established leadership in a range of biometric modalities, both individually and in combination, as in its recently-unveiled Iris Face Temperature Camera.

Iris recognition has advanced to the point where it is practical for businesses to take advantage of the unique and stable nature of the complex, random patterns found within the iris, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH Head of Marketing Sven Böckler tells Biometric Update in an email.

“The iris texture, due to its intricate structure, constitutes an outstanding biometric feature,” Böckler explains. “Iris recognition achieves robust resistance against false matches and excellent recognition accuracy, enabling reliable biometric identification in large-scale systems.”

This uniqueness, along with Dermalog’s technology, also enables irises to be checked against 25 million records per second. The company’s software “exploits the advantages of modern CPU intrinsics,” Böckler says, like SSE and AVX, “while still being compatible with various CPU generations. Supplementing this, the iris recognition technology achieves a very low false match rate (FMR) and a very low false non-match rate (FNMR) simultaneously.”

High-accuracy performance not only strengthens the security of the system, but ensures its repeated use by legitimate users in fast and convenient.

Dermalog’s approach to iris feature extraction combines high-precision image processing algorithms with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies Böckler says.

“The feature extraction algorithm is robust against various biases and variability from the image acquisition, such as different iris camera sensors, different light levels, spectacles, contact lenses, and even makeup (false eyelashes or heavy mascara),” he explains. “For security reasons, the templates are stored in a different database, separately from the iris images.”

Combined with another modality or authentication factor, organizations with well-architected databases and access identity management policies can ensure the privacy of users and the security integrity of an access control system even in the event of a data breach.

Modality decisions

Face and fingerprint recognition remain more significantly more common than iris biometrics systems, despite its accuracy advantages. Böckler attributes this difference largely to the relatively high price and inconvenient use experience provided by most current iris recognition systems.

“That is why DERMALOG’s latest camera development focused on user-friendliness and cost-efficiency,” he states.

The non-contact capture range of the Dermalog Iris Face Temperature Camera, at 45 degrees each vertical and horizontal radius at a distance of between 0.5 and 2.0 meters, automatically adjusts to the user’s eye level, and completes capture in just one second, for an easy user experience.

The Dermalog Iris Face Temperature Camera features both iris and facial recognition, in an integrated device that provides a complete solution for a wide range of enterprise and government applications.

It is designed for convenient use, with a 50 percent larger overall detection range than other iris cameras, and a moveable mirror that adjusts the height of the large capture area.

“A multi-biometric solution like DERMALOG’s new camera is much more accurate than single-feature solutions and more effective in protecting against attempted fraud,” Böckler says.

The ability to easily take advantage of that precise accuracy and robust security differentiates Dermalog’s Iris Face Temperature Camera from complex integrations or other all-in-one devices, according to Böckler.

“The new technology easily integrates into existing security infrastructure or operates as a standalone. Considering the current pandemic, the system also includes infrared and thermal sensor technology for optional precise body temperature measurement.”

Technology excellence delivers return on investment

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to carry out steps in their digital transformation that have been considered, but not quite high enough on priority lists to be given precious budget room. Identity management, and contactless workforce management in particular, is one of those applications that have become a high priority for many organizations.

As many companies increase their in-person staff numbers, they will have to take different measures to mitigate the risk of a viral outbreak or a compliance failure. Even once COVID-19 has been contained, future pandemics are likely to involve similar screening procedures, and contactless identity management can ease operations on an everyday basis.

Putting robust, high-accuracy, multimodal biometric technology from a reliable technology partner like Dermalog, into place to perform those contactless processes, with a flexible, easy-to-use solution, will pay ongoing dividends.

