Dermalog awarded for biometric cameras, IDology for digital ID solutions

Dermalog has won a German Innovation Award 2021 in the GOLD category for its multi-biometric camera technology.

The award was given to Dermalog by the German Design Council on the occasion of the fourth edition of the German Innovation Awards.

Dermalog’s multi-biometric cameras can reportedly detect users’ faces and iris in one second, and from a maximum distance of two meters. In addition, the biometric devices developed by the Hamburg-based firm can also measure body temperature via integrated thermal sensors, offering an efficient solution to improve health protection.

Dermalog Head of Marketing Sven Böckler recently explained the advantages of a multi-biometric approach to Biometric Update in a sponsored post.

“We’re delighted to win the German Innovation Award for our Multi-Biometrics Cameras,” commented DERMALOG Managing Director Günther Mull.

The devices are currently used in over 60 countries around the world, and a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, border control, manufacturing, and hospitality.

“This product series is the result of years of research work,” Mull added, “So this award is also honoring the outstanding work of our many developers.”

IDology wins multiple industry awards

IDology has announced it has won a series of industry awards for its anti-fraud digital identity verification solutions.

The firm has been named Best Mobile Anti Fraud Solution at the CNP Customer Choice Award, and Organization of the Year at the Business Intelligence Group – Excellence in Customer Service Awards.

In addition, IDology won the Gold Winner for Identity & Access Security Solution title at the American Business Awards, and three separate awards at the Global InfoSec Awards.

“We are honored and grateful that industry-leading companies trust IDology to help solve the mission-critical challenge of safe, accessible, and secure digital interactions with customers across the world,” commented IDology CEO Christina Luttrell.

The company was also named Silver Winners for both Fraud Prevention and Identity Proofing & Corroboration at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

“I’m humbled by the hard work, passion, and dedication of the entire IDology team and the important role they play in helping our customers successfully navigate identity verification and deliver trust and transparency in the digital world,” Luttrell added.

IDology recently expanded its ExpectID identity verification platform and partnered with Microsoft to add its ID verification technology to Azure.

