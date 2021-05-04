EAB workshop on fingerprint image quality (NFIQ2.1)

european-association-for-biometrics

EAB workshop on fingerprint image quality (NFIQ2.1)
Online
June 15-16, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) together with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA), and the ISO/IEC JTC1 SC37 working group 3 is organizing a workshop to present an update for the latest development on NFIQ2.1.

This update will address through talks and panel discussions the following topics:

– Current production status for NFIQ2.1
– Experience from stakeholder
– Introduction of training concepts and tools, to retrain the NFIQ2 for other fingerprint images than from optical or inked sources.
– The NIST and the ISO/IEC SC37 WG3 are dedicated to adapt and promote the NFIQ2 for large scale biometric systems.

There is no fee for this event but registration is required.

