EAB workshop on fingerprint image quality (NFIQ2.1)

Online

June 15-16, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) together with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA), and the ISO/IEC JTC1 SC37 working group 3 is organizing a workshop to present an update for the latest development on NFIQ2.1.

This update will address through talks and panel discussions the following topics:

– Current production status for NFIQ2.1

– Experience from stakeholder

– Introduction of training concepts and tools, to retrain the NFIQ2 for other fingerprint images than from optical or inked sources.

– The NIST and the ISO/IEC SC37 WG3 are dedicated to adapt and promote the NFIQ2 for large scale biometric systems.

There is no fee for this event but registration is required.

