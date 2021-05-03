Ghana to trial biometric solution from Simprints for vaccine delivery program

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced plans to use Simprints’ award-winning vaccine management biometric solution to identity citizens within the framework of a vaccine delivery programme, FAAPA reports.

Talks are ongoing between the two parties for a deal to be concluded, and the deployment of the fingerprint and face biometric solutions is expected to begin with a pilot before a final decision is made, the report adds.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, director general of the GHS, said during a recent workshop to introduce Simprints’ technology in the country that the move, which is part of the Ghanaian government’s efforts of data digitization during this pandemic, will help ensure a seamless identification process for those taking the vaccines.

Simprints’ Chief Delivery Officer, Stephen Taylor, who also spoke during the workshop, praised the GHS’ model in tackling the virus and said their work will help the country build a stronger health system. Simprints uses a contact-based fingerprint solution and a touchless facial recognition solution, Taylor mentioned.

“We are following the designs and specifications to come out with the very best biometric solution. Biometrics have been proven in many contexts to be lifesaving, cost effective to help with the vaccination programmes and immunizations…Accurate patient-level data is essential to prevent waste. Today, COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most precious public health commodities in the world with every vaccine wasted leading to a potential life lost,” Taylor said.

FAAPA also quoted the Executive Director of Global Millennium Promise Alliance, an international non-profit organization supporting governments in sustainable development efforts, as appreciating the move. Chief Nathaniel Ebo Nsarko said the technology will help Ghana put in place a trustworthy database and facilitate identification and digital ID validation processes at lower costs. He added that the organization will accompany government in sensitizing the population about the importance of the technology to be used.

Simprints has used similar technology for a maternal healthcare program in rural parts of Bangladesh.

The third part in a series of online events on digital ID innovations from around the world for COVID passes and health data management will be held by ID4Africa on May 6, 2021 at 12:30 GMT.

