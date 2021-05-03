JNCTN, FinGo, Unum ID, Corsight, Clarifai add talent to seize digital ID growth opportunities

Human Rights Watch looks for new technology director

Various biometric and artificial intelligence (AI) focused firms have made management, board and advisory role appointments this past week.

JNCTN has chosen Nigel Dasler as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to manage the firm’s high-growth trajectory, and FinGo appointed Katie Brownridge as Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Andy Horton as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Also, Unum ID welcomed Tom Noyes to its board of advisors, Corsight AI hired George Georghiou to join as Marketing Manager, and Clarifai has added Major General Barbara Fast to its Public Sector Advisory Council.

Finally, the Human Rights Watch organization has posted a new job vacancy advert to look for a new director for its Technology and Human Rights Division.

JNCTN appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Digital credential management solutions provider JNCTN has appointed Nigel Dasler as the new CEO.

Commenting on the news, Dasler said he is going to work with the team and its partners to expand the business and create tangible value for both existing and future customers, stakeholders, and shareholders.

“I’m very excited to return to New Zealand and join an innovative company that’s already positioned for success,” he said. ”The credential management category is poised for significant growth and with JNCTN at the forefront, I see massive global opportunities for the business – the timing is just right for JNCTN.”

Before joining JNCTN, Dasler was Head of Commercial for South Asia at Global Blue.

FinGo expands team with multiple hires

FinGo has expanded its team with hiring of Katie Brownridge as COO and Andy Horton as CTO to strengthen its technical capabilities and vein biometrics operations.

The company also appointed Stephen Alale as Head of Engineering and Dan Cox as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Katie, Andy, and Stephen are integral additions to the company’s growth and we couldn’t be more excited to have them on board,” commented FinGo’s CEO Nick Dryden. “Each of them has the experience and expertise needed to bolster the great work already being done at FinGo.”

The company’s technology has recently been integrated into Egypt’s national ID program and trialed in a UK Care facility for COVID digital health pass tests.

Unum ID adds Tom Noyes to board of advisors

Digital identity company Unum ID made the announcement on LinkedIn.

According to the post, Noyes has extensive leadership experience in banking and payments.

The executive has been a partner at Starpoint LLP, an investment firm, for more than 12 years.

Noyes is now joining Unum ID’s board of advisors to help accelerate the company’s growth and bring the next generation of digital identity to financial services.

The news comes after Unum ID secured funding from Franklin Templeton last week to support its vision of a shared and verified digital ID based on mobile device biometrics.

Corsight AI selects George Georghiou as marketing manager

Corsight AI has hired George Georghiou as the company’s new marketing manager to advance its vision for ethical face biometrics.

The firm made the announcement on LinkedIn.

“[Hiring George is] another example of Corsight AI’s desire to attract the best talents and continue our mission to radically enhance the world of ethical facial recognition,” the post reads.

Before joining Corsight AI, Georghiou worked as a marketing manager for automation firm Johnson Controls for over eight years.

Corsight AI recently held a webinar where it described the details of its partner program and its plans for the second part of 2021.

Major General Barbara Fast joins Clarifai as a senior advisor

Major General Barbara Fast, formerly from the U.S. Army, has joined facial recognition solutions firm Clarifai as a senior advisor.

Fast has more than 30 years of experience across intelligence and cybersecurity and was the first woman to command an Army Military Intelligence Tactical Exploitation Battalion.

“I am happy to join a team that has been helping the Department of Defense advance its artificial intelligence programs since their inception,” Fast said.

Clarifai utilizes facial recognition to provide a number of services, including recognizing and tracking threats, detecting objects via aerial and satellite imagery, multispectral analysis, and more.

“Accelerating AI innovation at home is a critical part of winning the global technology arms race,” Fast added, “I am looking forward to partnering with Clarifai in helping government agencies enhance intelligence, scale operations efficiently, and reduce risks.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) posted a new advert on its job board, looking for a director for its new Technology and Human Rights Division.

The role would focus on two goals, respectively ‘investigating and advocating against the role of technology in human rights abuses globally’ and ‘using technology to research and expose human rights abuses.’

Potential candidates should have at least ten years of relevant experience in international human rights or related work.

However, the post specifies that HRW is also “eager to hear from candidates who can perform the essential functions of this role even if they do not meet all of our desired qualifications – particularly if they are from backgrounds underrepresented in the NGO or tech sectors.”

The application deadline for the position is Monday, May 3.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | Board of Directors | Clarifai | Corsight | digital identity | Fingopay | Jnctn | Unum ID