NEC National Security Systems launches to deliver biometrics to US government

NEC North America has launched a new subsidiary, NEC National Security Systems, Inc. (NEC NSS), to specialize in the delivery of the company’s biometrics, identity, artificial intelligence and computer vision applications to U.S. government agencies.

NEC NSS is launched as a Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI)-mitigated subsidiary based on an expected Special Security Agreement with the American Government. It will provide biometric hardware and software among integrated solutions for national security, intelligence, defense, immigration and law enforcement use cases.

The main anticipated customers of NEC NSS are the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Justice, and the U.S. intelligence community.

Benji Hutchinson has been appointed president of NEC NSS to lead the team of identity, biometrics, AI and machine learning experts working on innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the U.S. Federal Government.

That team includes Facility Security Officer Patricia Ford, who will lead the company’s efforts to achieve Top Secret Facility Clearance Level (FCL). The board of directors includes a former VP and COO of Lockheed Martin, a former Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, and a former Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and CIA Officer.

“Our team is honored to support the public servants that make up these critical agencies within the U.S. government,” says Hutchinson. “We are eager to open up new opportunities to provide technology solutions that will make a difference in their daily mission.”

The company notes in the launch announcement the billion dollars the NEC Corporation invests each year in research and development as an asset fueling its technology portfolio.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | computer vision technology | government purchasing | identity management | national security | NEC | NEC NSS | NECAM | U.S. Government