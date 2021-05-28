Next Biometrics lands $100K purchase order, FPC scores follow-on design win

Fingerprint sensors to be deployed for logical access control

Next Biometrics has received a new purchase order for its fingerprint sensors from an existing U.S.-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution provider partner.

According to a company announcement, the $100,000 order comes from an existing partner, with the biometric sensors scheduled to be shipped in June 2021.

The unnamed company is reportedly buying Next’s fingerprint sensors for a variety of applications, including law enforcement, healthcare, local government, education, finance, and insurance.

“Given the increasing volume of cyber-related crime and the global unmet cybersecurity needs, we believe this is an interesting market segment,” said Next CEO Peter Heuman.

The new order comes after a previous one placed last month by Next’s Indian partner Mobiocean, who purchased a substantial amount of fingerprint sensors for use with POS devices.

“Enabling new and innovative products that our customers build their future on, is how we best scale NEXT Biometrics towards success,” Heuman concluded.

Fingerprint Cards wins new contract, joins SIA

It is an eventful week for Fingerprint Cards (FPC), which has announced a follow-on design win for fingerprint biometrics with a leading PC manufacturing partner, as well as joined the Security Industry Association (SIA).

FPC recently announced a design win with a “top-tier” PC manufacturer, and the company’s biometric technology for PCs will now be integrated into a second product with a launch scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to the company, the upcoming fingerprint biometrics product is based on its solution launched last August for integration within notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories.

In joining the SIA, FPC is becoming an active board member of its Identity and Biometrics Technology Advisory Board (IBTAB).

SIA is a trade association for global security solution providers, which counts more than 1,100 member companies. As a new member of the Association, FPC will share its biometric technologies expertise, collaborating with policymakers and decision-makers interested in understanding applications of the technology.

