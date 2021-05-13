NFC webinar, selfie biometrics wins and upgrades highlight evolving ID ecosystems

Selfie biometrics providers continue to position themselves for growing markets in online know your customer and other identity checks, with Shufti Pro announcing a webinar, Socure being honored for its workplace culture, Ipsidy announcing a client win and GetID reporting customer success from an established partnership. Betterplace has joined the market to address a workforce management niche, and W2 is enhancing its privacy protections.

Shufti Pro webinar analyzes NFC opportunity

Shufti Pro is holding a webinar panel discussion to explore NFC-based identity verification, which can leverage biometric data embedded in an ID document, as the technology becomes more prominent.

The number of chip-based national IDs in circulation is expected to reach 3.6 billion in 2021, and 80 percent of smartphones now include NFC readers, according to the announcement, which provides an opportunity for payments, fintech, finance, and other firms to implement them into identity verification flows.

The webinar, featuring Shufti Pro Head of Sales Kristina Zakharchenko, Qatar Ministry of Interior Smartcard and Security Technical Expert Jijo Thomas and Compliance Consultant Alan Morley, will be held on June 10, 2021. Registration is required.

Ipsidy wins enterprise software provider client

Ipsidy’s cloud-based biometric identity verification services are being integrated by BPSmart with its chat-based digital assistant platform.

BPSmart is an enterprise process management technology provider, and will implement Proof by Ipsidy to enable fast identity document capturing and authenticity checks, along with selfie biometrics with liveness detection.

Ipsidy Verified is also being deployed by BPSmart to provide biometric multi-factor authentication with a selfie at the beginning of the chatbot session, comparing the customer to the trusted identity obtained with Proof.

“Digital transformation requires trusted identity,” says Phillip Kumnick, chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. “Our identity platform offers innovative solutions that are flexible, fast, and easy to integrate and use. Our support for BPSmart’s chatbot applications demonstrates Ipsidy’s ability to advance digital transformation efforts without the fear of identity fraud.”

Socure repeats on top startup employers list

Socure has been named one of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes for the second year in a row. The list is composed of companies based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

“The fact that many of our earliest employees at Socure are still with us today stresses the dedication our employees have to each other, the company, and its mission,” states Socure Chief of Staff Rivka Geqirtz Little. “As a founder-led company, there is an undeniable level of passion for solving real-world problems ingrained in our culture that is rare to come by.”

GetID slashes online marketplace onboarding time

GetID says in a case study that it reduced the onboarding time taken by online marketplace GetaPro by 95 percent with its ID document and biometric face verification technology.

Running KYC checks on GetaPro’s 6,000 active monthly freelancers helps establish the trust necessary to select a contractor online, and the company’s Co-founder Aleksejs Kolpakovs praises GetID’s “great documentation, user-friendly interface and excellent quality of data processing, helpful and responsive integration manager/support.” GetaPro’s previous KYC process required manual data checks, and sometimes took more than a day.

The integration of GetID’s technology took less than two days, according to the case study.

Betterplace launches biometric onboarding

Blue-collar workforce management software provider Betterplace is launching a selfie biometric feature for onboarding new workers, People Matters reports.

Betterplace Onboard is available for smartphones and desktop computers, and features real-time streaming analytics, optical character recognition, and a robust set of APIs for integration with existing IT systems, according to the article.

W2 joins Privacy Stack

W2 has partnered with Keepabl to bring its selfie biometrics-based identity services, including age verification and data subject rights (DSR) requests, into the latter’s Privacy Stack for GDPR compliance.

Customers can also use W2’s APIs to perform know your customer (KYC) and anti money-laundering (AML) checks.

