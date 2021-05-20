Nomidio partners with Microsoft to bring biometric sign-in to Azure users

Toward the wider adoption of passwordless authentication

Nomidio has announced a new integration of its web-based system with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), to allow the passwordless, biometric authentication of Microsoft 365 users.

The move, which will allow users to choose from face or voice biometric authentication, was made possible thanks to Nomidio receiving OpenID Connect certification last year.

For context, the OpenID Connect standard allows users to access most cloud service providers and websites through a Single Sign-On (SSO) unified biometric action.

The integration of Nomidio’s biometrics within the Azure Active Directory will now enable Microsoft users to verify themselves via any website built on Azure AD.

“Users should be able to login to any application, from any device they choose, with a single, trusted, biometric identity,” commented Nomidio Commercial Director Philip Black. “Our integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory is a major step towards realizing this vision, so organizations can provide their Microsoft 365 users with a Nomidio biometric ID that improves the user experience and makes logging in more secure.”

Nomidio says it is a strong supporter of a passwordless, biometric-powered future.

According to a report released by the firm last December, the adoption of biometric authentication in the UK would be slowed down by privacy and UX concerns. These concerns could be addressed properly, however, by spreading awareness regarding biometric applications, and particularly the platforms using these technologies.

