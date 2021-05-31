Precise Biometrics and Qualcomm fingerprint technology chosen for Sharp smartphone

Under-display ultrasonic sensor with large area for multiple fingers

The soon-to-be-released Sharp AQUOS R6 smartphone will feature fingerprint biometric software from Precise Biometrics integrated with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max Sensor, according to a company announcement.

Precise and Qualcomm announced a partnership to use Precise BioMatch with the latter’s ultrasonic under-display biometric sensors earlier this year, and the partners were selected by Meizu for a pair of 5G smartphones.

A huge, 20mm by 30mm fingerprint sensor is built into the Sharp AQUOS R6’ display to enable fast and convenient unlocking. The system can also be used for enhanced security through the use of two fingers as once, and can enroll a fingerprint from a single finger with one tap, the companies say.

A blog post from Qualcomm suggests the fingerprint sensor will also capture biometric data effectively from wet fingers. The device also features a camera with a large 1-inch image sensor.

The AQUOS R6 is expected to be available from mid-June, 2021.

Precise is in the middle of a strategic shift away from dependence on revenues from mobile devices and towards greater focus on its YOUNiQ biometric access control, for which the company just signed a distribution deal in Sweden.

