Travel biometrics provider Linkware gets new CEO, Zamna brings in Scientific Advisor

Technology industry expert and innovator Amy Rall has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of Linkware, while technology pioneer Professor Peter Dobson has joined Zamna as Scientific Advisor, as each company expands its biometrics and other technologies for travel processes.

In her new role, Rall, an award-winning U.S. federal government technology leader, will direct Linkware’s daily operations and ensure its integration with Pangiam, with the goal of delivering smooth and secure travel technologies and services, including biometrics, for people around the world.

Linkware Group is a provider of custom software solutions and consulting services to U.S. federal government organizations such as the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, and was recently acquired and partnered with Pangiam by private equity firm AE Industrial Partners.

Rall’s expertise includes close to 20 years of work in client support services, government-industry collaboration, and acquisition and contracting, the announcement states.

“Amy is a proven executive with a long track record of successful delivery, business transformation and mission impact. Amy’s mission driven approach will continue delivering success to her clients, partners, and workforce,” said Kevin McAleenan, Pangiam’s Chief Executive Officer.

Scientific Advisor role for Prof. Dobson

Professor Peter Dobson, with a track-record of innovation, has been appointed to Zamna’s advisory board to help the company further develop its technology for checking biometric verification without sharing the data. His many years of experience have been described as a plus for Zamna’s scientific prospects, the announcement states.

The academic, who was awarded an OBE in 2013 for his strides in science and engineering, is also a member of the UK Research and Innovation Strategic Advisory Board on Quantum Technology.

“I am very excited about working with such a dynamic and visionary team that is well poised to transform how personal identity data is verified, managed and controlled thanks to its industry-leading and secure-by-design infrastructure,” said the Professor, who has worked with Zamna’s co-founders in the past.

Company CEO Irra Ariella Khi said: “Having the unparalleled expertise of Peter in the field of technology innovation reinforces the intellectual integrity that underpins all of Zamna’s products and will supercharge our dedication to driving the travel industry forward with cutting-edge identity technology that puts data security, privacy and integrity at the heart of digital identity.”

Zamna raised $5 million to develop its biometric platform back in 2019.

