X-vectors: New quantitative biomarkers for early Parkinson’s Disease detection from speech
EAB Online Seminar
May 4, 2021, 12:30-13:00 CEST
The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a lunch talk with Prof. Dijana Petrovska-Delacretaz of Telecom Sud-Paris, who will explore the application of speech biometrics in relation to the early state detection of early Parkinson’s Disease.
Her approach is based on X-vectors, embeddings extracted from Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), which provide robust speaker representations.
