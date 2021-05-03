X-vectors: New quantitative biomarkers for early Parkinson’s Disease detection from speech

EAB Online Seminar

May 4, 2021, 12:30-13:00 CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a lunch talk with Prof. Dijana Petrovska-Delacretaz of Telecom Sud-Paris, who will explore the application of speech biometrics in relation to the early state detection of early Parkinson’s Disease.

Her approach is based on X-vectors, embeddings extracted from Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), which provide robust speaker representations.

