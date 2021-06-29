eftpos’ connectID solution to ease digital ID verification for Australians

eftpos says its connectID solution is now operational after integrating the service with SecureKey’s digital ID authentication technology, making it possible for Australians to easily share, store or receive digital identity information online.

The launch of the solution is a major step towards expanding its range of partner organizations and applications while harnessing synergies and capabilities across the eftpos Group of businesses, according to a release by eftpos.

The solution has also been designed to act as an interface for payment processes for digital identity providers, identity data holding organizations as well as businesses and government institutions that intend to verify the identity of people they are transacting with, or share identity information in a trustworthy manner.

“For the connectID business to keep advancing and growing, it needs to keep running like a nimble FinTech at an operational level to pursue its goal of creating a national identity infrastructure for all Australians. connectID is collaboratively working with governments, businesses, online merchants, banks and other identity providers with a view to building identity into our national payments infrastructure, as well as other commercial applications for all Australians and Australian businesses,” said connectID CEO Stephen Benton.

Rob Allen, an eftpos Entrepreneur in Residence, who was at the forefront of the connectID project, praised the development, saying it is eftpos’ trusted payment capability that has now been replicated for digital ID verification and credential sharing online. He said with the solution, they hope to easily combine identity and payments transactions with even better customer experience as Australians are turning to ID verifications methods that can fight fraud and identity theft.

“As digital identity standards and ecosystems rapidly develop and evolve, ensuring the security of users’ information while enabling the convenience of this technology remains a top priority. eftpos in Australia and the industry in Canada, have both demonstrated a particularly strong appetite for its widespread use as the two economies emerge from the global pandemic,” said Greg Wolfond, SecureKey founder and CEO.

What is Australia’s connectID?

As eftpos explains, connectID is an interoperable platform that ensures seamless and secure identity verification and the exchange of identity credentials by Australians, and does not store any user data.

ConnectID acts as a broker between identity providers, and plans to be the pioneer non-government accredited digital identity credential exchange operator. The platform complies with the Federal Government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) and the financial industry’s TrustID framework, along with other coming international standards for distributed digital identity credentials.

Late last year, eftpos announced a partnership to extend its online digital ID services for Australians with disabilities.

