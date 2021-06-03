Enacomm and REDi partner on biometric fraud control

Integrating capabilities within omnichannel tools

Enacomm and REDi have entered a new partnership to develop biometric solutions for fraud control and prevention.

As part of the new collaboration, REDi’s fraud control solutions will be integrated within Enacomm’s omnichannel biometric offerings.

Specifically, Enacomm will now provide communication channels for REDi’s alerts to all of its users, and Enacomm will integrate REDi’s fraud prevention technologies into Enacomm’s ViA (Virtual Interactive Analyst) and Fraud Control Module solutions.

ViA is a tool designed to provide real-time activity tracking, reporting, monitoring, and alerting, while Enacomm’s Fraud Control Module allows users to detect, track and respond to fraud attempts using voice biometrics across all channels where the ViA data collection system is deployed.

REDiVerfiy contributes a number of fraud-prevention features, including real-time, in-flight risk scoring and analytics, geolocation services, compromised card management, two-way transaction verification via text, and more.

“Enacomm shares REDi’s commitment to significantly reducing fraud losses for our financial institution customers while improving the customer experience for their bank customers and credit union members,” commented Rodney Fuller, president and CEO of REDi. “[We are] excited to solidify a mutually beneficial partnership with Enacomm and reach more financial institutions with our fraud prevention and enterprise notification solutions.”

The new partnership will also see REDi providing Enacomm with its APIs, to enable the firm to package and resell REDi’s debit, fraud, and card control solutions as part of Enacomm’s product suite.

“Open APIs make it possible to better serve customers with more comprehensive, technically-specialized solutions, thanks to greater collaboration and innovation,” explained Enacomm CEO Michael Boukadakis. “Enacomm and REDi sharing strengths is a victory in the war against financial fraud.”

