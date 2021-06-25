FacePhi face biometrics secure onboarding to Nigerian military pension system

FacePhi has partnered with Afrilight Technologies to introduce its face biometric authentication in Nigeria, under a program to facilitate pensions collection by veterans of the country’s Armed Forces.

Nigerian Armed Forces veterans will have the option to perform remote digital onboarding to the benefits system by performing identity verification with a photo of an ID card and selfie biometrics. The system includes document capture with character extraction, and is expected to help combat fraud and identity theft.

Afrilight also integrated touchless fingerprint biometric technology from partners Jumio and Veridium for the Nigerian Military Pensions Board earlier this year.

FacePhi cites research by INTERPOL, which found in its ‘Online African organized crime from surface to dark web’ report that 28 percent of Africans were using the internet in 2019, yet digital crime on the continent in 2017 and 2018 had a total impact of $6.5 billion.

“The use of biometric systems to access banking and financial services is becoming more and more common among senior users, as this technology allows access to digital spaces in a comfortable and very intuitive way,” explains Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi. “Boosting digitalization processes through biometrics has a positive social impact, as it helps to ensure that the elderly are not left behind in the use of certain services, helping to close a digital divide that is especially pronounced on the African continent. We are very pleased to be able to develop this type of project in countries such as Nigeria, where the digital transformation of public administrations is a major challenge that can have a very beneficial impact on millions of citizens.”

FacePhi has also made recent headway in physical access control implementations of its biometrics, with a deployment by Valencia CF.

