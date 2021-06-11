Finnovant partnership brings face and voice biometrics to blockchain governance

Strengthening blockchain technologies with biometrics

Finnovant and Governor DAO (GDAO) are partnering up to bring Finnovant’s face and voice biometrics to GDAO’s Blockchain Governance service.

Dubbed One Voice, One Vote, the new solution will see the creation of a global registry of users, each assigned a unique ID through biometric authentication and a web3 connected wallet.

Following an authentication process through voice and face biometrics, users’ wallets will be whitelisted and added to an index of verified unique users.

According to Finnovant (formerly SayPay Technologies), the new partnership is aimed at mitigating the impact of a variety of attacks that regularly plague blockchain security.

“Biometric authentication delivers on the promise of enhanced security in user-friendly, customizable solutions,” said the company’s CEO Brian Maw.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Governor DAO to bring the power and security of biometrics to the blockchain,” he added.

This is particularly true for Sybil attacks, those malicious attempts where attackers subvert the reputation system of a network service by creating a large number of pseudonymous identities and using them to gain a large influence on the same.

“Since the beginning of blockchain’s existence, Sybil resistance has been an ongoing threat to blockchains and the crypto space,” explained Michael Side, GAO’s Internal Communications lead.

By verifying users through face and voice biometrics, the dangers of fake identities are drastically reduced, and Sybil resistance is consequently fortified.

“With the release of this groundbreaking technology, Governor DAO is positioned to provide an indispensable service that will revolutionize this industry,” Side added.

In addition, GDAO also has its own crypto tokens (GDAO tokens), allowing the company to operate One Voice, One Vote completely autonomously from other institutions.

Finnovant is also working on the creation of a crypto token (NUMI) and a cryptocurrency wallet (Krptic), both planned for release by the end of the year.

