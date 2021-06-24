Infinity Optics biometric hashing platform integrates ID R&D passive liveness detection

Infinity Optics’ Biometrics-as-a-service platform has added passive liveness detection from ID R&D to create a highly secure identity verification and authentication solution which is easy to use, and addresses market demand for biometric privacy protections, according to a company announcement.

Under the collaboration, IDLive Face is being integrated Infinity Optics’ QuantumCrypt biometric hashing technology. The hashing technology uses a one-way function to convert biometric data into a cryptographic hash that cannot be reversed, rather than a template. This prevents an attacker from exposing biometric data by stealing both the biometric template and the secure private key.

Hashing has long been used to obscure passwords from malicious actors, the companies point out in the announcement, but the noisy nature of biometrics has traditionally made them incompatible with cryptographic hashing. Variable features, lighting conditions, and other challenges make the extraction of stable data points difficult, but Infinity Optics claims to have solved this problem.

This means that with QuantumCrypt, a biometric template does not need to be stored, with the identity verification being performed based on a ‘True Biometric Hash’ generated directly from the scanned data. Only the public code, which does not contain biometric data, is stored.

ID R&D adds a liveness check with a single image, with no enrollment necessary, which also does not require the storage of reference data.

While alternative biometric hash methods for facial recognition extract a limited number of stable bits, QuantumCrypt extracts a sufficient amount of stable data to deliver high security and a seamless user experience.

Infinity Optics is running a proof of concept deployment of the combined solution with several institutions in the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific.

Infinity Optics selected Rank One’s facial recognition algorithm for QuantumCrypt’s biometric face verification solution in late-2020.

