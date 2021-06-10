Isorg to demonstrate four-finger biometrics for smartphone payments at MWC 2021

Isorg will demonstrate biometric authentication with its large-area ‘Fingerprint-on-Display’ module in a full-screen implementation using a simulated banking app at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021.

The company’s team will show off a series of authentication scenarios with one to four fingerprints, which can provide differing levels of security, including for high-value wire transfers or purchases.

Isorg says its organic printed electronics-based module can support full-screen authentication on a smartphone with a 6-inch or larger display, compared to the 10mm by 10mm area of current in-display biometric solutions.

“Developing a new technology that can finally enable multi-finger authentication across the entire area of the smartphone screen takes tremendous resources and effort. The importance for us of showcasing our unique user authentication solutions, that the market has been anticipating for years, cannot be overstated,” says Jean-Yves Gomez, CEO at Isorg. “This simulated mobile banking app, as a good use case example, will reveal the dexterity of multi-finger authentication on a full-screen display, which addresses specific needs in combatting transaction fraud. Our solutions are ideal for any application where high-level security is required.”

Isorg recommends the large-area biometric module for banking, personal health monitoring and medical records management, smart home, logical and physical access control applications.

A FAP10 module made by Isorg from the same technology, with organic photodiodes printed onto a Thin Film Transistor (TFT), was recently certified by the FBI.

MWC will be held June 28 to July 1 in Barcelona, and Isorg will demonstrate its biometric technology at stand 1E51, booth 12, Hall 1, under the French Tech Pavilion banner.

Article Topics

authentication | banking | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | Isorg | mobile app | MWC | payments | research and development