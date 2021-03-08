Isorg fingerprint biometrics module based on organic photodetectors PIV-certified by FBI

Company claims first approval in a new sensor category

A FAP10 optical fingerprint biometric module from Isorg made with organic photodetectors (OPDs) has been certified by the FBI, which makes it the first in a new organic photodiode sensor category to be approved, according to the company announcement.

The Isorg-Bio11 single finger livescan capture device at 500 ppi has been certified to the PIV (personal identity verification) specification 071006, according to the FBI website. The FAP 10 module is now approved for identity security applications with mobile devices, such as for access control at airports.

The scanner module is manufactured by printing organic photodiodes onto a Thin Film Transistor (TFT) backplane. Isorg says it is in the only company in the world able to mass-produce this technology, and that its Limoges, France plant is ready to ramp-up production to industrial quantities.

The module also offers high tolerance to bright light, whether indoors or outdoors, the company says, for consistent biometric data quality. It includes an image sensor, dedicated light source, optical filters and related electronics, all in less than 2mm thickness.

Isorg also plans to provide customers with a reference design with its Read Out Integrated Circuit (ROIC) and image enhancement software optimized for its OPD technology. The company also says anti-spoofing capabilities can be easily integrated into the hardware and software.

“This FBI certification confirms Isorg’s capacity to deliver biometrics modules based on organic electronics that rise to the challenges of the security market and meet its stringent requirements,” says Jean-Yves Gomez, CEO of Isorg. “We are the very first to gain security approval of an OPD fingerprint sensor that assures the high-level image quality, accuracy and robustness that customers need in border control, access control, voter identification, etc. The security market will continue to benefit from our ongoing developments to achieve certification on higher form factors (up to FAP 60) based on the same scalable OPD technology.”

As those larger biometric scanners up to FAP 60 are rolled out, Isorg plans to have them certified by the FBI as well.

Isorg announced the development of a multi-finger module for smartphones just over a year ago.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | certification | FBI | fingerprint readers | Isorg | optical sensor | spoof detection