Moving digital health passes from confusion to inclusion

ID4Africa event series stokes debate

A recent three-part ID4Africa livecast event explored the challenge of establishing effective digital health passes to reopen borders, but taking the African perspective and context into account. Questions about offline authentication and interoperability are similar to those being asked everywhere around the world, but the need for credentials that do not rely on smartphones, and a lack of accredited testing lab capacity can only be addressed through collaboration and political will.

Does the use of verifiable credentials ensure GDPR compliance? Should an ICAO-style PKI be used, or an API-based system? Who can attest to the validity of a COVID test, or that it was even taken?

Experts from international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Standards Organization (ISO), global technology providers like Idemia and Veridos, and innovative startups debated what health credentials should be used for, what data must be shared and how it can be protected, and a range of other issues, with an actively engaged audience raising objections and new ideas along the way.

Click here to download and share this Biometric Update digital health pass report.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | border management | credentials | digital identity | health passes | ID4Africa | identity verification | interoperability | mobile app | research and development