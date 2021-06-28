Smart Engines unveils in-browser digital ID document recognition

Also providing fast telecom onboarding in stores

Smart Engines has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)—powered solution which can recognize digital ID cards, passports, drivers’ licenses and other documents on personal devices and internet of things (IoT) objects with reduced risk of data breaches.

According to a blog post on the company’s website, the real-time AI algorithms’ full-fledged in-browser recognition system can be used to extract data from any document without the user required to send the data between devices.

The solution was developed by Smart Engines researchers to offer a high-quality and secure alternative to cloud OCR services for users, developers and businesses, the post says.

With Smart Engines’ SDK, developers can deploy document recognition to any electronic devices, including smart IoT devices, without using native applications, according to the post. Businesses can use in-browser recognition of IDs, passports, barcodes, bank cards and other documents to ensure the privacy and security of remote omnichannel customer services.

Users can take photos or recognize a document in a video stream to extract data by activating the device’s camera from a web page, Smart Engines said.

Vladimir Arlazarov, CEO of Smart Engines, said the newly developed solution will allow for secure web recognition of digital ID documents.

“Today we are opening a new chapter in document recognition on the Internet. The AI algorithms allow us to securely recognize the ID cards, Drivers Licenses, Passports, Visas and other documents in web apps in real time,” he explained. “As with mobile applications, our products are completely autonomous, work directly in the user’s browser and do not transfer images for processing to external services for computerized or manual processing. From the business point of view, in-browser data recognition is not only a matter of concern for the safety of client data, but also the opportunity to reduce the cost of developing cross-platform applications to build an omnichannel client service.”

“Our new paradigm of personal and sensitive data processing on the Internet is designed not only to provide a safe interaction for consumers in already created web applications, but also to pave the way for new digital service channels and a cross-sales organization by connecting IoT devices,” said Smart Engines Technical Director Dmitry Nikolaev. “It is safe to say, the Smart Engines AI technologies are well prepared for the challenges of the Internet of Things (IoT) era.”

Telecom improves onboarding time with Smart Engines OCR

Smart Engines is providing its Smart ID Engine to telecom operator Beeline to complete SIM registration at retail stores, through an integration by its partner Digital Economy League.

Beeline clients purchasing a SIM card can present their ID for a photo or scan to complete the registration process, with the subscriber’s account information automatically filled in by the Smart ID Engine.

“Fast in-branch client registration does not only mean greater comfort for our customers but also increases the level of health safety during the pandemic,” states Igor Gerasimov, director of Retail Management at Beeline. “Integrating Smart Engines’ solution allows us to reduce queues onsite and provide our clients with remote sales channels service. Automatic ID scanning has minimized the time spent in half while selling a SIM card to a new subscriber.”

Smart Engines has helped Beeline complete 12 million document recognition checks for client onboarding, according to the announcement.

In March, Smart Engines announced a three-year deal with Promobot for a next-gen data scanning technology for the processing of digital ID documents.

