SME IT report finds desire to incorporate biometrics in 2021

Device and identity management platform Jumpcloud Inc has published a report detailing the state of SME IT admin in 2021, finding a widespread motivation for the deployment of biometrics for internal use during the remainder of 2021.

For many companies, there is a focus on adding layered security; making work-from-home easier; making device management easier; and creating easier management of user devices. The reasons behind rethinking of current information security strategies included facial recognition technologies (47 percent) and fingerprint biometrics (44 percent).

User identity technologies to be deployed in the near term (by mid-2021) for all users include fingerprint biometrics (44 percent), voice biometrics (27 percent) and facial recognition (47 percent). Biometrics as a whole were studied specifically as to how soon technologies incorporating biometrics would be implemented with 16 percent answering within the next 3 months and 8.5 percent within the next year or more.

Several companies have launched remote access solutions with biometrics during the pandemic to support work-from-home practices, including ImageWare in March.

EyeLock pitched its touchless biometrics for safe office reopening in a Biometric Update sponsored post last summer. Meanwhile in Singapore, SME owners are able to use a facial biometrics feature launched earlier this year which allows authentication when setting up a corporate account online with DBS Bank.

The top 3 key drivers for purchasing of new IT are the ease of use the technology offers compared to existing solution, recommendations from other IT admins and because the technology consolidates function and tooling solutions.

Adding layered security so work-from-anywhere is truly secure is a top priority for managing security in the remainder of 2021 says Jumpcloud, while multi-factor authentication (MFA) is lowest. Implementing single sign-on (SSO) to unify identity management also ranked low on the list.

Article Topics

access management | biometrics | cybersecurity | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | identity management | multi-factor authentication | remote authentication | voice biometrics