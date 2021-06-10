UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner highlights best practice code certification

Fraser Sampson has taken the opportunity of the first edition of his newsletter as UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner to praise public and private entities completing certification for compliance with the country’s CCTV best practices code.

In his first public update since being appointed to the biometric watchdog position in March, Sampson reviews his background in law enforcement and public security in the update, and outlines plans to meet with the experts who contributed to the National Surveillance Camera Strategy written by his predecessor Tony Porter, having met earlier with Porter himself.

The update also lauds the efforts of 18 organizations found in compliance with the Surveillance Camera Code of Practice’s 12 principles under its third-party certification scheme. Most of them are public Councils, though several are companies. There are now 103 organizations certified under the scheme.

Sampson notes his April response to the findings of Transport for London’s consultation on the use of CCTVs in taxis, in which he emphasizes the role and importance of the Surveillance Camera Code. He also the sensitivity of recording audio data in public places, pointing out that although voice recordings are not expressly included in most definitions of biometric data, their appropriateness must be carefully considered.

Sampson will speak about the future outlook for biometrics and digital identity across the UK at the upcoming Westminster e-forum on the topic.

