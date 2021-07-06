4 in 5 consumers ready for biometric payment cards, Idemia survey finds

An independent survey sponsored by Idemia has found a strong positive response for consumer perceptions to the adoption of biometric bank cards.

Fingerprint authentication has proliferated in recent years, and has become the norm in several aspects of daily life. From enabling voting in elections to refugee ID systems biometric cards are driving efficiency across sectors.

The survey, conducted in 2021 across 14 countries, found that 74 percent of global consumers have a positive attitude towards biometric technology, with even higher numbers for people from younger generations and emerging economies.

Idemia is showcasing F.Code, a biometric card which uses fingerprint authentication in lieu of a PIN code, making convenience secure, safe and hygienic. The card leaves no chance for wrong PIN entry meaning no false declines for genuine transactions.

According to the survey, 93 percent of global consumers agree that fingerprint recognition is fast, whilst 86 percent think it is secure. People in the U.S. feel less ready (69 percent) than those in India (92 percent) to use a fingerprint in place of a pin code when paying for items in store, however. In terms of ease of use, consumers find biometric cards about the same as digital wallets, but faster and more secure. Mobile wallets have become increasingly popular, especially since vaccination programs have begun to roll out.

Fingerprints most popular by far

Biometric authentication methods are generally familiar to global consumers, with 84 percent saying they have used at least one. Seven out of ten have used fingerprint recognition, far more than face biometrics (43 percent), voice recognition (25 percent) or iris recognition (17 percent). Over half of those surveyed have used their fingerprint to unlock their phone.

More than half also say they would use a biometric card to access a building, and 34 percent would like to see biometrics integrated with their transportation pass.

According to Idemia, as biometric cards get picked up by companies and industries, that consumers will embrace a hassle-free, more streamlined and efficient method of payments.

