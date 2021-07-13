Idemia touchless biometrics integrated by Bosch for secure access control

Idemia has entered into a global partnership with Bosch Building Technologies to add a biometric layer to the Bosch Building Integration System (BIS) with its terminals.

Idemia cites a forecast from market analyst firm Omdia that the biometric access control market will reach $1 billion in 2021 and grow to $1.4 billion by 2024. It also says that a growing number of companies understand that traditional ID badges do not provide sufficient security, as they can be cloned or stolen.

Bosch has integrated Idemia’s contactless MorphoWave fingerprint biometric terminals and VisionPass terminals for combined 2D, 3D and infrared imaging with its software solution. The solution is used for managing different Bosch security subsystems, like those used in access control, video surveillance and intrusion systems, from a single platform. It has more than 3,000 installations integrating more than 10 million detectors worldwide, according to the announcement.

“Bosch stands for quality and reliability. We want to offer innovative and fascinating solutions, as our slogan ‘invented for life’ states,” comments Bosch Building Technologies Business Unit Access & Intrusion Senior Vice President Gregor Schlechtriem. “When our customers are going to deploy biometric terminals for their security, they will be installed for years so we want to offer them the best option. Idemia is therefore for us the right partner because of their technology expertise and field-proven quality and performances.”

MorphoWave and VisionPass provide high-accuracy biometrics, along with speed and convenience, Idemia says, with a fully touchless user experience suitable for people wearing masks and supporting COVID-prevention policies. In addition to BIS, they are compatible with most gates and turnstile vendors, and can facilitate deployments to commercial buildings, industrial and logistics operations, government premises and ports.

“The combination of our biometric devices with the BIS platform will be a strong offering for companies looking for a high level of security and user convenience,” states Idemia EVP for Biometric Devices and Automotive Yves Portalier.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | contactless | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | IDEMIA | identity verification | MorphoWave