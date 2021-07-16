Oracle finds a biometric onboarding partner in Everest

The financial services unit of business software pioneer Oracle Corp. is working with another fintech to sell blockchain services to retailers, corporate bankers and insurers.

Although the announcement scarcely mentions biometrics, combining that sector with blockchain could make onboarding and other ID authentication and verification tasks more secure.

Indeed, the blockchain firm, Everest, markets EverID, the company’s native biometric ID software. Everest has a decentralized platform that includes what the firm calls a “massively” scalable payment product called EverChain.

Meanwhile, Oracle‘s Financial Services Software unit brings commerce experience and clients.

Reuters, having spoken to Everest’s CEO, reported that the relationship will enable banks using Oracle software to verify customer credentials and ship that data to Everest’s blockchain and biometrics platform.

One of its other partners is the ID2020 Alliance, a public-private group of some of the world’s biggest digital ID-focused organizations, pushing for digital ID standards. A 2018 pilot project involving ID2020 and Everest helped provide energy subsidies and digital services to people without requiring a smartphone.

