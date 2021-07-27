Veteran biometric authentication firm IBT re-launches, hiring for new HQ

Integrated Biometric Technology, a significant player in post-9/11 authentication, has been reconstituted and is establishing its headquarters Franklin, Tennessee.

An unknown formula of incentives has persuaded company executives to select the new location, invest $2.3 million in Williamson County, home to Franklin, and create 142 new jobs over an undefined period.

The company claims to have employ the original group biometricians hired by the newly formed Department of Homeland Security to implement enrollment and state criminal background-check programs.

According to the company, IBT wrote software used to transmit encrypted digital fingerprints over the internet to the FBI. The system has since been used for the background checks of everyone from teachers to port workers to truck drivers. IBT has changed hands more often than a deck of cards.

It was acquired by L-1 Identity Solutions in 2005, which in turn was acquired by Sagem Morpho in 2011. Morpho then merged with Oberthur Technologies and rebranded as Idemia in 2017.

Charles Carroll, founder of IBT’s new incarnation, was involved in the creation of the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck biometric authentication system. At the time, he was senior vice president at MorphoTrust. Executive Vice President and CFO Claudia Azevedo and Senior Director of Biometric Technology Solutions David Bolme were also part of L-1 Identity Solutions, while VP of Marketing and Brand Development Joan Vitt and Senior Director of Commercial Sales Susan Amick previously held positions with biometrics provider Afix Technologies, which produced a suite of technologies acquired by Aware from Maxar Technologies last year.

The TSA recently expanded biometrics enrollment for its PreCheck program to include more private service providers, with Clear and Telos ID participating, as well as Idemia.

IBT provides biometric technology to state and local governments, and to the consumer market through its sports and entertainment solutions.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | digital identity | fingerprint recognition | identity verification | Integrated Biometric Technology