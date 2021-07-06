Yoti, Pass provide biometrics for COVID test result apps as digital health pass issuance ramps up

India is planning to allow other nations to use its CoWIN platform for digital health passes and COVID track-and-trace applications, The Hindu Business Line reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the CoWIN Global Conclave that the software has been open-sourced, and has been tested by 200 million real-world users.

A source told the publication that countries including Vietnam, Lao, PDR, Cyprus, Croatia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Maldives and Guyana have shown interest in adopting CoWIN. The technology may also be made available through the World Health Organization’s COVID Technology Access Pool.

National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma said at the same event that India is planning a National Digital Health program to authenticate patient identity and connect them with healthcare providers, facilities, and pharmacies. The system will be connected with Aadhaar and plug current gaps in healthcare service delivery, he said.

Biometrics provider partnerships extend test result proofing

A partnership has been formed between digital health tool Proven and touchless biometric healthcare technology provider Pass to create ‘PassID powered by Proven’ as a digital health status solution.

The app combines COVID-19 vaccination credentials, symptom and contact-tracing, and capabilities to work with Pass’ hardware for thermal and biometric screening. It will provide proof of recovery from COVID-19, at-home test results, or attestation from a health professional that the individual has no sign of COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, the companies say. Proven is also working with NAHA Health to provide clinical support for testing solutions.

The user’s identity is represented by a QR code, and various records can be uploaded to the app, after an ID document and biometric selfie check.

The PassID app was recently launched to the Apple App store and Google Play.

“PassID powered by PROVEN will provide a robust tool to businesses and the travel industry that does not discriminate against people without a vaccine but looks holistically at the health history and status of each person,” says Peter Gallic, president of USHealthPass, the company behind Proven.

Yoti is providing its biometric identity verification for identyME, which digitizes COVID-19 PCR and antigen rapid test results.

identyME is developed by testFRWD GmbH and distributed by German partner Procuras.

Qatar launches vaccination verification with IATA Travel Pass

Qatar Airways is trialling vaccine authentication through the IATA Travel Pass mobile app, beginning with cabin crew travelling to Doha from Kuwait, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Sydney, writes The Moodie Davitt Report. Crew will be able to upload vaccination credentials and test results to the app to verify their eligibility to travel.

“Qatar Airways and the Qatari Government are showing leadership by becoming the first to trial the verification of passengers’ vaccine credentials through IATA Travel Pass,” says IATA Director General Willie Walsh. “Certificates of COVID-19 vaccination or testing status will be key to restoring people’s freedom to travel. Trials by Qatar Airways and some 70 other airlines have demonstrated that IATA Travel Pass can efficiently manage test results. This important new trial focusing on vaccination status will build even more confidence in IATA Travel Pass as a complete solution for travellers, governments and airlines.”

EU DCC rollout mostly paper in Bulgaria, excludes foreigners in Sweden

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry says nearly a million EU Digital COVID Certificates have been issued in the country since June 1, 2021, though only about a quarter of those are in digital form, the Sofia Globe reports.

The system was built by state-owned Informatsionno Obsluzhvane.

Sweden just launched its EU DCC last week, but only for people with a Swedish personal ID number, according to The Local.

New arrivals to the country, international students, and other foreign residents who do not qualify for a personnummer are not able to apply for the credential, though Swedes with one can do so through digital ID or post. The country’s eHealth Agency told the publication that it is working on making the health pass available to people with a samordningsnummer or reservnummer, which are more commonly held by temporary residents.

Exclusion concerns are popping up elsewhere as well, with UK recipients of the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine not currently eligible for travel to the EU, since that vaccine has not been approved on the continent, the Telegraph writes.

Article Topics

biometrics | credentials | digital identity | health passes | IATA Travel Pass | identity verification | India | mobile app | Pass | Yoti