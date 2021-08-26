Alcatraz AI to expand biometric access control in Europe via property manager deal

London based property efficiency and security firm Switched on Space has formed a partnership with Alcatraz AI to bring autonomous access control with face biometrics to properties it manages.

Alcatraz AI offers The Rock, a biometric access solution using facial recognition via artificial intelligence and 3D sensing to secure entry with touchless and multifactor authentication, video at the door and tailgating detection to recognize if someone attempts to follow an employee through an unlocked entry point.

If tailgating by an unauthorized person is detected, real-time alerts are sent to a building’s video management and access control services.

Alcatraz AI hopes the deal will provide greater exposure for its biometric products in the UK and European markets, while Switched on Space, which aims to reduce buildings’ carbon footprints and increase a sense of safety for its users believes the solution will greatly improve their offering.

“Switched on Space provides the best-in-class technology and top-class security solutions to their clients in the UK and Europe. Alcatraz AI will now achieve a broader customer base in the UK and European market,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.

“We are thrilled to work with Switched on Space, as they are as passionate as we are about utilizing new technologies to create smart buildings.”

Gaby Fraser, Project Manager of Switched on Space, said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Alcatraz AI as this will vastly improve our overall security systems here in the UK as well as throughout Europe.”

“We believe that this technology will improve our world, environment, and our lives. Given the recent events of the past year, it is now more important than ever to navigate spaces safely. Alcatraz AI achieves the perfect fit for us and what we are trying to achieve with our technology.”

Earlier this month, Alcatraz AI formed a distribution partnership with RFI to use The Rock facial authentication platform. In July, the Los Angeles Football Club also signed with Alcatraz to provide biometric and badgeless building entry for staff.

