Contactless biometric access distribution agreements inked by Alcatraz, ZKTeco Europe

Facial authentication provider Alcatraz AI signs a new partnership with security system integrator RFI Communications and Security this week, while workplace attendance hardware providers Addtime and ZKTeco Europe enter into a new collaboration.

Alcatraz AI enters distribution partnership with RFI

As part of the new collaboration, RFI customers will now be able to use Alcatraz’s Rock facial authentication platform.

“RFI is a leader of technical innovation, and we are looking forward to partnering with them to bring facial authentication to their customer base,” commented Alcatraz AI CEO Tina D’Agostin.

The Rock solution utilizes a mix of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D sensing technologies to provide facilities with enterprise-grade identity verification.

It also features multi-factor authentication, touchless access, and intelligent tailgating detection and prevention capabilities with real-time access.

“By utilizing the Alcatraz AI Rock, we will work alongside RFI to continue their mission of optimizing security and safety solutions for their customers,” D’ Agostin added.

Addtime and ZKTeco join forces on touchless biometrics

The new strategic partnership will focus on expanding the distribution of ZKTeco Europe’s latest Time & Attendance touchless biometrics devices and security solutions in the UK market.

“Since moving to affordable touchless biometrics three years ago with ZKTeco, Addtime sales of hardware have grown considerably, and now facial recognition has become our primary biometric using our market-leading software, Platinum,” said Tim Groves, Sales and Business Development Manager at Addtime.

The company has also recently added temperature detection capabilities, to spur growth further during the pandemic.

