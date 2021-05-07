Oaro and ZKTeco each close deals for biometric access with temperature screening

Deployments for nuclear industry and healthcare

Digital identity and face biometrics provider Oaro has closed a new partnership with ARC Clean Energy Canada, marking the company’s entry into the nuclear sector as a digital security solutions provider.

According to the announcement, following the beginning of the collaboration, ARC Canada will be implementing Oaro’s biometric Access solution, which features facial recognition and Elevated Skin Temperature (EST) Screening.

Oaro Access will be deployed to ARC Canada’s Head Office, to allow the company’s employees and partners to onboard themselves remotely and create a digital identity that will be then used for access to the office structure.

Oaro is also a member of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI), an institution focusing on promoting safe, clean, and reliable nuclear electricity.

“OARO has demonstrated that they adhere to the high standards of the Canadian nuclear industry,” commented ARC Canada Chief Executive Officer Norman JD Sawyer. “ARC Canada’s technical team conducted a thorough examination of best practices for access control and OARO’s solution demonstrated the ability to monitor security, health, and safety.”

Securitronics deploys ZKTeco USA biometrics

ZKTeco USA has partnered with Securitronics to integrate its SpeedFace biometrics and body temperature scanning within the company’s access control systems.

The collaboration saw a first deployment of the joint solution at a number of Rochester Regional Health structures in Western New York.

“We have been working with Securitronics for the last seven years and have always met the unique security challenges posed to us from time to time by their customers with our huge biometric hardware and software portfolio,” said Manish Dalal, president and founder of ZKTeco USA.

From a technical standpoint, SpeedFace is a multi-functional, touchless standalone access control reader, featuring both facial and palm vein recognition.

The system can store and match up to 50,000 face templates and 5,000 palm vein biometric templates, and can reportedly identify individuals in under a second.

SpeedFace also features body temperature and mask detection, as well as full compatibility with Wiegand and OSDP protocols.

The solution presents advantages for healthcare applications, particularly during the pandemic, as it helps practitioners, nurses, and other staff to carry equipment more effectively as well as more safely, according to the announcement.

“The client has found the solution to be easy to use, budget-friendly, and the expansion of biometrics into their existing access control system to be a valuable investment that will warrant continued expansion of their technology,” concluded Terry Rivet, Securitronics president and CEO.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | digital identity | facial recognition | fever detection | mask detection | Oaro | temperature monitoring | ZKTeco | ZKTeco USA