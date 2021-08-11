Apple faces lawsuit for Face ID, starts selling Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Non-Practicing Entity (NPE) Altpass LLC has filed a case against Apple in the U.S., claiming certain iPhone security features including Face ID biometrics infringe on its own patents, Apple Insider reports.

In particular, the firm refers to its U.S. Patents 7,725,725 and 8,429,415, which were filed respectively in 2006 and 2010.

The technology described in both patents refers to the generation of signatures via the recording of a signal from a keyboard, camera, or other input mechanisms, and their use to unlock a device.

It consequently refers to iPhone’s various security features, particularly passcode, alphanumeric code, and Face ID.

As part of the lawsuit, Altpass seeks both a finding of infringement and monetary damages. Altpass has also filed suits against tech giants Google and Panasonic based on the same patents since acquiring the IP in 2020.

Apple to sell standalone Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

According to 5to9Mac, the firm will sell two biometric variants compatible with M1 Macs, plus an additional one without Touch ID.

All-new Magic Keyboards will be available with both the Numpad and without.

The dedicated built-in fingerprint biometric reader will be reportedly compatible with login screens, Apple Pay purchases, and more.

It is worth noting, however, that the keyboard’s biometric capabilities are only compatible with M1 Macs.

Unlike the previous models of the Magic Keyboard, which were available in different colors, the new variants come only in silver/white.

They also include in the package the new braided Lightning to USB-C cable first introduced in the new iMacs.

