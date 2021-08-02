BehavioSec updates behavioral biometrics platform for hosted, cloud deployments

Introducing a SOC/ISO-compliant SaaS version

BehavioSec has built on its patented biometric technology and turned its BehavioSense user behavior platform into a SOC/ISO-compliant SaaS (Software as a Service) version to make it accessible to more customers.

Available in both hosted and cloud formats for the first time, the upgraded BehavioSense will now reportedly enable firms to meet compliance regulations while deploying a frictionless and behavioral biometrics-powered multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution.

In addition, according to BehavioSec, the updated BehavioSense platform is built to streamline the tool’s API and features, to offer transparent and passwordless MFA while also replacing legacy authentication methods such as passwords and pins. The platform works by continuously monitoring user behavior such as transaction types for banking customers.

“The vision at the outset of this project was to bring this powerful technology used by the largest financial institutions to a broader audience needing a solution for digital identity protection that supports both compliance and privacy protection,” explained BehavioSec VP of Products, Jordan Blake.

“And it is not enough to make it available. It has to be highly deployable and user friendly, too – offering high value,” he added.

To this end, BehavioSense now offers a lightweight SDK designed to be easily deployed and integrated within existing Identity & Access Management (IAM) platforms.

The updated SaaS platform is already available in a controlled release with general availability planned by the end of the year.

BehavioSec has been particularly active in the last few months, having been granted two behavioral biometrics patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in June, and updating its BioCatch biometric solution to add compliance with the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirement of Europe’s Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) last month.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | Behaviosec | biometrics | continuous authentication | digital identity | SaaS | SDK