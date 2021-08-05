Biometrics for travel: Elenium, SITA deployments, CBP encourages facial recognition

Deployments of biometric solutions to improve the passenger experience continue this week with Elenium partnering with Darwin International Airport (DIA) to deploy its VYGR (Voyager) end-to-end solution. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enhances its Global Entry system with face biometrics at Chicago’s O’Hare (ORD) and Midway (MDW) airports, and SITA enters a new collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

DIA selects Elenium Voyager for more efficient passenger processing

The company was selected by the Airport Development Group (ADG), DIA’s owner and operator, to deploy its VYGR, end-to-end solution.

Up until now, DIA has used traditional, agent-assisted passenger check-in and baggage acceptance.

By deploying VYGR, the airport will now try to improve passenger experience, enhance operational efficiency and foster future growth.

“DIA’s future growth strategy requires faster, easier, and more efficient passenger processing that works with our airline partners to streamline the check-in experience,” commented ADG Executive General Manager Operations Rob Porter.

The move will see the installation of 30 portable check-in kiosks with biometric capabilities, as well as 23 bag-drop points, six of which can also function as agent-assisted and rework stations.

“Elenium’s innovative technology will help us to create a seamless curb-to-gate journey for our passengers,” Porter added.

CBP enhances Global Entry process with facial biometrics

CBP has enhanced its Global Entry system with the deployment of facial biometrics kiosks in both of Chicago’s airports, ORD and MDW.

Also known as the Trusted Traveler program, the initiative aims to enable pre-approved, low-risk travelers to receive quicker clearance upon arrival into the US.

The cost to apply for Global Entry membership is currently $100, with the registration process including a background check, face image, and fingerprint biometrics collection, and an interview with a CBP officer.

Citizens approved into the system will then be able to travel by simply being authenticated by facial comparison technology at specialized kiosks in selected airports.

“The enhanced facial biometric process is secure, touchless, and will enhance the customer experience when arriving in the United States,” explained LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago.

“I would encourage all travelers to take advantage of this benefit to streamline entry.”

SITA deploys solutions at ADD, signs MOU with Jordan’s Crown Prince Foundation

The agreement will see the deployment of SITA’s Smart Path Drop & Fly baggage solution to enable passengers to avoid long lines and reduce congestion in the typically crowded Addis Ababa airport.

“The implementation of Smart Path self bag-drop technology at our main hub will take passengers’ experience to another level through simplifying air travel while keeping customers safe,” commented Getinet Tadesse, Acting Group CIO at Ethiopian Airlines.

The move also provides ADD with an opportunity for future implementations, including the installation of biometric kiosks.

In an eventful week for the company, SITA also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jordan’s Crown Prince Foundation.

The three-year agreement will focus on delivering career opportunities for students and young professionals in Jordan.

It will also include a series of activities for these individuals to develop innovative solutions aimed at overcoming specific challenges facing the air transport industry.

The collaboration builds on an existing one that saw SITA hosting a hackathon jointly with Crown Prince Foundation earlier this year.

