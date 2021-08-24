Cognitec contracted by Germany for biometric border checks

Cognitec has won a contract with Germany, for an initial duration of four years, for the supply of biometric devices for the implementation of the European Union’s directive of a biometric entry and exit system at external borders of member countries.

In 2017, the EU adopted a resolution calling for the deployment of a biometric entry and exit mechanism by all member states with the goal of bolstering security within the Schengen Area and modernizing border crossings. The decision goes into effect next year.

With this contract, Cognitec will capture biometric facial images of all relevant travelers from third countries entering or exiting German space, according to a statement announcing the development.

“We feel proud and excited to be working with the German authorities on this major project. In the past 20 years, Cognitec has contributed many pioneering products to automate airport and border control processes. This profound technical expertise, combined with our experience in working on government projects, will serve well to ready Germany’s borders for the EU entry/exit system,” said Cognitec Managing Director, Alfredo Herrera.

As part of the contract, the company is expected to supply over 1,700 FaceVACS-Entry CS devices that will be installed at border check points in all of the country’s international airports and seaports, the announcement discloses. Cognitec will also have the responsibility of maintaining the equipment.

Cognitec said apart from its flexible mounting methods, the FaceVACS-Entry CS devices offer highly innovative features which allow for quick capture of standards-compliant portrait images. The solution was upgraded last year with higher biometric identification accuracy.

This new contract adds to Cognitec’s already existing presence at German airports where travelers have used its solution to verify their identity during self-service border control processes with the help of digital gates.

Other EU member countries such as France have also chosen their biometric solution providers for the border entry/exit plan.

Article Topics

airports | biometric identification | biometrics | border management | entry/exit | facial recognition | Germany | identity verification