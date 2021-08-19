Corsight AI partners for facial recognition projects in India

Amtron, an agency implementing IT projects in the Indian State of Assam, says it has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Corsight AI and international security solutions provider I-Sec to establish a portfolio of a facial recognition technology development and services, as well as a facial recognition center of excellence in Tech City, Guhawati.

I-Sec will be expected, in alliance with its global partners, to supply the latest technology across all sectors for the realization of these initiatives by Amtron.

Per the MoU, Amtron seeks to offer facial recognition services, capacity development, research and skill enhancement services to the Government of India, State Governments and allied government organizations as well as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) within India, as demand for facial recognitions expands, based on the country’s vast Aadhaar biometric identity system which now covers over 99 percent of the population.

Corsight AI CEO Rob Watts has praised the partnership and hopes it will help them engage better with customers to achieve greater value results.

“We are proud to be working with Amtron and I-Sec, as we roll out the most advanced Facial Recognition Technology across the nation, to protect the public from harm and improve security and safety. Corsight AI software, which received top rankings by NIST and the Department of Homeland Security, is recognized as the market leader for both speed and accuracy, but also for privacy and ethical standards. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with these dynamic organisations. Our first task will be to build the Innovation Center at Amtron’s prestigious offices and to engage with the client community to deliver real value and outcomes,” said Watts.

Amtron Managing Director M.K. Yadava said, “In Government, there are lots of privacy-related issues which need to be addressed. Amtron has collaborated with Corsight to mitigate all of these issues. The defense and aviation sector of India could highly benefit from this alliance and we could see a major change in secured data privacy models in near future with integration of such robust technologies”.

I-Sec Managing Director Amita Singh noted that the partnership with Amtron was the start of an exciting journey that will enable them to work towards the comprehensive and strategic development of human capital intelligence, training, and innovation centers across sectors.

