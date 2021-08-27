CyberLink and QNAP partner on face biometrics for surveillance and security

System offers mask detection capabilities and advanced features

CyberLink and QNAP Systems have entered a new partnership to collaborate on face biometrics solutions for surveillance and security applications.

Following the beginning of the new pairing, QNAP will integrate CyberLink’s FaceMe facial recognition engine into its own QVR Face and QVR Face Link facial recognition tools.

The implementation will bring live video feed monitoring of connected IP cameras to QVR Face Link, together with visitor and employee management, access control, and traffic analysis capabilities.

In addition, the new system will introduce mask detection capabilities, with reported biometric accuracy rates of up to 98 percent.

CyberLink says FaceMe is already integrated into various security, access control and health screening solutions and has helped in the fight against COVID-19. The integration of FaceMe with QVR Face Link enables contactless access control along with people detection and biometric recognition features, according to the announcement.

Thanks to QVR Face Link’s API, developers will be also able to use third-party services, including door lock controls, time-keeping solutions, and attendance records software.

“QVR Face Link can also be combined with services like QNAP QVR Pro for recording content management services or with QVR DoorAccess to become an access control and attendance management system to effectively reduce the risk of contact infection by having to remove masks for facial identification,” said Hanz Sung, product manager of QNAP.

The solution performs facial recognition and analysis on a NAS (Network Attached Storage) without requiring uploading data to the cloud for further processing. This enables QVR Face Link to provided advanced user privacy without impacting result accuracy.

