EAB Biometrics Training

Online

September 16-17, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) training event will provide an opportunity to learn from world-leading experts both the basics of biometric systems and also the latest developments across the community, aimed at a wide range of stakeholders including industrial and governmental developers and end-users, researchers, academics and post-graduate students, and policy makers that are fairly new to biometrics.

Confirmed speakers include Jim Wayman, Catherine Jasserand, Vitomir Štruc, Andreas Uhl, Emilio Mordini, Christoph Busch, Raymond Veldhuis, Javier Ortega Garcia, Richard Guest and Arun Ross.

The fees are 300 euros for non-members and 100 euros for EAB members. Click here to register.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics research | digital identity | EAB | European Association for Biometrics | webinar