Cybastion to support digital infrastructure development in DRC

U.S. digital ID and cybersecurity firm Cybastion will deploy its technology and expertise in support of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the country takes a critical next step in its ongoing digital transformation journey.

A protocol agreement to formalize their collaboration was signed a few days ago in Washington between the DRC’s Minister of Digital Economy, Augustin Kibassa Maliba, and representatives of the firm.

Going by the terms of the deal, Cybastion will accompany the country in building digital infrastructure that is necessary for speeding up national digital development, and boosting connectivity and cybersecurity efforts.

During the ceremony, some potential investors also participated, and explored openings and possibilities of investing in the DRC’s digital space, given the country’s huge population (over 100 million people), considered an economic asset.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Maliba underscored the importance of the partnership and outlined the strides and challenges of the DRC’s digital transformation.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Economy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Cybastion marks a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation between our two countries in the digital domain. This agreement reflects a mutual commitment to technological development and shared progress,” Maliba said during the ceremony.

He added that the collaboration is part of the vision of President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo to build a truly digital nation and a regional digital hub that is anchored on three fundamental pillars. Maliba cited the pillars as digital infrastructure including those that facilitate delivery of public services, digital identity and digital trust, as well as a dynamic digital economy that fosters innovation and financial inclusion.

To make the vision come to fruition, the official mentioned measures already taken by the government, some of which include the putting in place of a legal framework, notably a Digital Code, which facilitates investment and innovation.

Maliba also sold his country’s potential, urging American investors not to hesitate in finding their space for investment.

“The Democratic Republic of the Congo is open to American investment in the digital sector. We are seeking strategic partners capable of supporting us in developing digital infrastructure, digitalizing public services, expanding fintech solutions and electronic payment systems, advancing e-commerce and digital platforms, and strengthening digital skills through training and capacity-building,” the minister appealed.

The partnership comes less than a year after the DRC began drafting a digital development plan, which is a blueprint that defines the nation’s digital development priorities and how they connect to medium and long-term economic goals.

In June last year, the government rolled out a national digital ID dubbed DRCPass in partnership with Singaporean firm Trident. It is part of a project to build a digital government ecosystem for the vast Central African country, which authorities said was expected to go operational from last month.

Cybastion signed a similar deal with Gabon early this year for the development of digital infrastructure, in partnership with Credence ID.

Article Topics

Africa | Cybastion | cybersecurity | Democratic Republic of Congo | digital economy | digital public infrastructure