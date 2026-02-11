FB pixel

Queensland expands digital services for licence holders with Thales support

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Queensland expands digital services for licence holders with Thales support
 

The Australian state of Queensland has expanded its Digital Licence app to include driver trainer and motorcycle rider trainer accreditations.

More than 1.2 million Queenslanders have already adopted the app, which provides mobile driver licences (mDLs), marine licences and photo identification cards. Thales is providing its digital identity solutions for government, among other technical support, for Queensland’s digital ID wallet platform.

The addition of trainer accreditations follows last year’s integration of Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) licences, giving more than 105,000 tradespeople access to digital credentials.

“By integrating with the Queensland Digital License app, we’re providing professionals with a secure and efficient way to manage their accreditations, ensuring they can focus on their work without worrying about carrying their physical card with them,” Minister for Customer Services and Open Data Steve Minnikin said in a statement.

Trainers can now store multiple licences in one place, check their accreditation status and reduce risks of identity theft or fraud. The app also provides a way for learner drivers to verify their trainer’s credentials in real time.

Transport Minister Brent Mickelberg added that the inclusion of trainer accreditations makes processes more streamlined and user-friendly. Additional transport accreditations are expected to be added in 2026.

The Queensland Digital Licence app continues to grow, with around 1,000 new users signing up daily. More than 1.6 million digital credentials have been issued and stored within the app and 87 percent of users now hold at least two credentials.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DPGA report examines how digital public goods strengthen identity infrastructure

A new report explores how open-source digital public goods (DPGs) are reshaping national identity systems and broader digital public infrastructure…

 

Identy eyes African market with expansion to Kenya and Nigeria

Biometric authentication firm Identy has announced a strategic expansion into Africa, targeting markets that are currently investing in public digital…

 

New South Wales gov’t kicks off digital ID pilot

New South Wales (NSW) has kicked off a pilot of its new digital identity app on Wednesday, inviting residents of…

 

Trust as a target: The parallels between application and romance fraud

At National Hunter’s annual conference, many experts reflected on the parallels between romance and application fraud. Sharing one of the…

 

Uganda migrates more than 28M records to new national ID system

The Registrar of Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) Claire Ollama, says the country has fully transitioned to its…

 

Senegal data breach disrupts national ID issuance

The issuance of national ID cards in Senegal recently got halted on a temporary basis after the government reported a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events