Queensland expands digital services for licence holders with Thales support

The Australian state of Queensland has expanded its Digital Licence app to include driver trainer and motorcycle rider trainer accreditations.

More than 1.2 million Queenslanders have already adopted the app, which provides mobile driver licences (mDLs), marine licences and photo identification cards. Thales is providing its digital identity solutions for government, among other technical support, for Queensland’s digital ID wallet platform.

The addition of trainer accreditations follows last year’s integration of Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) licences, giving more than 105,000 tradespeople access to digital credentials.

“By integrating with the Queensland Digital License app, we’re providing professionals with a secure and efficient way to manage their accreditations, ensuring they can focus on their work without worrying about carrying their physical card with them,” Minister for Customer Services and Open Data Steve Minnikin said in a statement.

Trainers can now store multiple licences in one place, check their accreditation status and reduce risks of identity theft or fraud. The app also provides a way for learner drivers to verify their trainer’s credentials in real time.

Transport Minister Brent Mickelberg added that the inclusion of trainer accreditations makes processes more streamlined and user-friendly. Additional transport accreditations are expected to be added in 2026.

The Queensland Digital Licence app continues to grow, with around 1,000 new users signing up daily. More than 1.6 million digital credentials have been issued and stored within the app and 87 percent of users now hold at least two credentials.

