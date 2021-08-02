Fortress Identity launches new biometric payment platform, upgrades digital ID tools

Also introduces several new features to FortressID

Fortress Identity has updated two of its digital ID-focused tools, as well as releasing FortressPAY, a new biometric payment platform.

The updated FortressID is a web-based, multi-tenant platform for biometric government ID document verification and AML/KYC checks.

The new update introduces features for back-office integration, enhanced multi-tenant data aggregation and compliance alerts messaging system, as well as an improved transaction dashboard and case reporting.

FortressBA, the company’s facial recognition and voice authentication platform, has also been upgraded.

The tool utilizes compound biometrics to provide an extra layer of security. It combines facial recognition and voice recognition technologies by first identifying individuals using their face, then requiring a voice identification check to ensure the person is who they claim to be.

The new version of FortressBA improves the solution’s Passive Facial Liveness Video capabilities, together with introducing new network status data and messaging options.

In the same announcement, Fortress Identity also revealed the ‘early bird sign up’ for the new FortressPAY.

The novel payment platform combines all of the firm’s ID and biometric assets with a payment gateway that allows them to provide merchants with reduced interchange fees through better transaction qualification on e-commerce purchases. In addition, FortressPAY provides end-users with a single-step, checkout option on both web and mobile devices.

Fortress Identity currently provides digital ID verification services for 195 countries. The platform can reportedly recognize and verify over 7,000 identity document types.

