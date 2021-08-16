Healthcare digital identity immature? Imprivata can answer that

HHS pushes feds to up mobile security

Imprivata has developed a new tool for healthcare delivery organizations to assess the maturity of their digital identity systems and identify critical protections absent from their digital identity strategy.

Healthcare ecosystems are becoming more complex as the numbers of users, roles, locations, devices and applications being managed increases, and decentralized workforces and evolving network perimeters create new challenges for digital healthcare ecosystems.

The tool, along with an intelligent roadmap for mature identity enhances identity and access management (IAM) strategies to ensure healthcare environments have robust security, compliance and efficiency, according to the company announcement.

“Imprivata is responding to a critical and urgent ask from CISOs, CIOs, and other IT security and compliance leaders across the healthcare industry: healthcare IT vendors must deliver more secure, scalable, and agile ways to onboard, authorize, and authenticate on-the-go clinicians, remote users, and shifting workforces,” says Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. “Our new assessment tool arms healthcare IT leaders with the critical insights needed to ensure a cohesive approach to designing, building, and managing their digital identity framework.”

The new digital identity maturity assessment tool identifies gaps using ten specific questions related to the areas of governance and administration, identity management, authorization, and authentication and access.

HHS wants more mature mobile security with multi-factor authentication

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is moving towards a least-privileged access model and multi-factor authentication (MFA) as critical security protections as federal agencies use ever-more mobile devices and applications, GovernmentCIO reports.

Speaking at an FCW virtual event, HHS Office of the Secretary CISO Kamran Khaliq discussed the need for the government’s digital identity practices for mobile devices to become more mature, with strong identity authentication at the edge, zero trust architecture and auditing capabilities.

