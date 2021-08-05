HID Global delivers secure mobile biometric authentication to Al Ain Finance

Enacomm enters strategic partnership with MOVO

HID Global has been selected by private joint-stock firm Al Ain Finance to supply its cloud-based HID Authentication Service and HID Approve mobile-based biometric authentication app.

Based in Abu Dhabi and regulated by the UAE Central Bank, Al Ain Finance offers digital financial services secured by various forms of multi-factor authentication (MFA).

With the addition of digital front-office omnichannel banking, the financial firm has now hired HID Global to deliver secure, biometric authentication via the HID Approve app.

The solution merges the security of public key-based cryptography with out-of-band transaction signatures, while offering the convenience of push notifications.

“We can now offer a growing set of banking services through efficient and seamless digital channels with the highest levels of identity assurance through the HID Approve mobile app combined with the iOS and Android biometrics capabilities,” commented Al Ain Finance’s Operations Manager Ajith Nayak

According to a case study recently published by HID Global, the implementation of its MFA solutions within Al Ain Finance took three months, with roughly one-quarter of the company’s customers immediately onboarded, with adoption continuing at a steady pace.

“The HID interface made enrolment and use easy, secure, and effective across many different types of devices, and because everything was already integrated with our existing banking software, there was no customized development required,” Nayak added.

Enacomm enters strategic partnership with MOVO

Enacomm has entered a new strategic partnership with mobile banking firm MOVO.

As part of the new collaboration, MOVO’s customers will now be able to utilize Enacomm’s voice biometrics technologies, including Interactive Voice Response (IVR), which will be integrated into MOVO’s app.

The new capabilities will enable customers to issue verbal requests to the app, which will reportedly respond with human-like understanding.

The move will also see MOVO utilize Enacomm’s Engage portal, a tool designed to allow customization of the IVR system.

Enacomm’s ViA (Virtual Interactive Analyst) platform will enable MOVO to monitor usability feedback and IVR trends, as well as continuously adapt the IVR to improve customer satisfaction.

